The Power Of Love video from Rick Faris

Rick Faris – photo by Scott Simontacchi

OK all you ’80s pop and rock radio fans…

Tomorrow is the release date for the new Dark Shadow Recording single from Rick Faris, a grassed up arrangement of The Power of Love, a monster hit for Huey Lewis & The News in 1985, which was featured in the blockbuster film, Back To The Future.

It was the first #1 song for Lewis, and started a string of hits for the group that lasted several years. Those of us who recall 1985 know that the song was nearly inescapable back then, and the movie made it recognizable worldwide.

Faris has assembled a strong supporting cast for this track, the first from his next project, Uncommon Sky. With Rick on guitar and vocal, we also have Luke Munday on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Zak McLamb on bass. Faris and Stephen Mougin add vocal harmonies.

Rick tells us that he had a blast cutting this one.

“This is a song of my childhood from one of my favorite movies. This song was so much fun to reimagine with Stephen Mougin producing the plot, and the amazing cast of friends acting out with their talents and personalities. Grab your shades and ’80s-anthem-out with us.”

It’s as much of a good time bluegrass as it was as a movie theme. Check out the video of them in the studio.

The Power of Love from Rick Faris will be available February 24 from popular download and streaming services online.

The full Uncommon Sky project is expected in June.