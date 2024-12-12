The Polar Express from Williamson Branch

For their contribution to Pinecastle Records’ 2024 project, A Pinecastle Christmas Celebration, family band Williamson Branch have chosen to grass up the theme song from the 2004 animated film, The Polar Express. For those familiar with the movie, it’s the one sung by the Conductor character, voiced by Tom Hanks, as he passes through the train.

The original version is plenty fast, but I think the Williamsons even sped it up a little, and deliver a bit of hardcore driving Christmas bluegrass.

It’s sung by fiddler Melody Williamson Keyes, who shared a memory of seeing the film as a child.

“I remember mom and dad taking Kadence and I to see The Polar Express in 3D IMAX when we were kids. Watching snowflakes fall all around you in the theater and feeling the exhilaration of the train flying through the mountains as a child was such a thrill.

For us, Christmas always brings a sense of wonder, and the theme from The Polar Express delivers that awe-inspiring feeling over and over again.”

The rest of the family appears on the tracks as well. Dad, Kevin Williamson, is on guitar, Mom, Debbie Williamson, plays mandolin, with daughters Melody on fiddle, Kadence Williamson Reynolds on bass, and Caroline on harmony vocals. Their regular banjo picker, Mason Crone, is here as well.

Hang on tight and give it a listen.

The Polar Express, and the full A Pinecastle Christmas Celebration, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.