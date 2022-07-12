The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale in Asheville

Skip to content
Jim Lauderdale and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at The White Horse – photo by Steve Wittenberg/ MeanPony Productions
This past Saturday night (July 9) saw a humdinger of a show at
The White Horse in Black Mountain, NC which featured The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale as a special guest. Anna Lynch and Ashley Heath also performed.
Steve Wittenberg with
MeanPony Productions was on hand with his camera, and shared this terrific gallery of images from the concert.
In addition to being a first rate show, the event was a special birthday celebration for Steve Johnson, longtime booking agent, former entertainment coordinator for MerleFest, and a friend to all in the music business.
C.J. Lewandowski, mandolinist and vocalist with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, shared a few impressions of their evening in Black Mountain.
“Asheville is an amazing town for art and music and self expression in general, so it’s always an uplifting place to play a show. I first met Steve Johnson, and his dad Lloyd, in the parking lot of the White Horse in 2010 when Steve was booking Karl Shiflett. A friendship erupted immediately with Steve and Lloyd, so it was really a sentimental night to come back to the White Horse for the first time since that meeting in 2010 to celebrate Steve’s Birthday.
To top it off, we got to hang out with one of the coolest cats in the industry, Jim Lauderdale! Jim has been so good to us and we are all huge fans of his songwriting and singing. The natural talent that man has is off the charts and we love singing with him. The White Horse was the second time we got to play with Jim and we hope that there’s many more opportunities. After we shut down the White Horse, in true Steve Johnson fashion, we walked down to the local dive bar to continue the festivities.
One thing Steve really knows how to do is have a good time and everyone around him will have a good time as well! Happy Birthday Steve, and thank you for letting The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys help celebrate!”
Thanks, Steve Wittenberg, for the photos. He will be shooting for us at the
Earl Scruggs Music Festival in September as well.
