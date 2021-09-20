The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to Smithsonian Folkways

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have been on a roll since they burst on to the scene about six years ago with their throwback vibe and classic bluegrass sound. Setting themselves apart from the clone bands by writing genre-appropriate original material and delivering a powerful stage show, these Boys have gone from newcomers to headliners in very short order, and are nominated for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the IBMA Bluegrass Awards next week in Raleigh.

Today they announce a new label affiliation, signing with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings for their fourth album, expected in 2022. Serving as the non-profit record label of the Smithsonian Institution, they hold true to their founder’s mission to document the people’s music. And what could be more “of the people” than hard driving, traditional-style bluegrass music?

The band consists of C.J. Lewandowski on mandolin and vocals, Jereme Brown on banjo and vocals, Josh Rinkel on guitar and vocals, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle.

Speaking collectively on this new association, the band has issued the following statement:

“The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys take pride in preserving legacies along with carving out our own musical path, just like Smithsonian Folkways. We feel this is the perfect partnership and are proud to be the newest members of the family as we look forward to the upcoming album. Together we can help bring our version of bluegrass music to audiences all over the world.”

We certainly look forward to another studio project from this outfit.

You can see The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys this week at the AmercanaFest in Nashville, and next week at the IBMA Bluegrass Awards show and the big weekend IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival in Raleigh. Check their web site for other opportunities to catch them live.