The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys partnering with Ole Smoky Moonshine

Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN has announced an ongoing partnership with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, who got their start performing at entertainment facilities at the distillery.

One of the fastest growing spirits companies in the US, Ole Smoky distributes their “legal moonshine” in all 50 states and 20 countries around the world. Since launching in 2010, they have consistently featured bluegrass music at their distillery locations in east Tennessee, which are open to the public.

Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, says that this has been their intention from the start.

“Music has always been a part of the Ole Smoky experience. By featuring quality entertainment at our locations, we have created family-friendly destinations that salute the hospitality of east Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains.”

C.J. Lewandowski, mandolinist and founder of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, says that this new partnership is part of Ole Smoky wanting to get more involved in the bluegrass music scene, and giving back to the music that has been such a big part of their marketing. The band will be rolling in a new bus this year, wrapped with Ole Smoky logos and graphics, and the Boys will offer some branded merchandise from the company at shows.

In addition, Ole Smoky will use the band’s name and image in some of their promotion. They also plan to have a presence at several bluegrass festivals this year.

Hall added that the company takes great pleasure in watching the success The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have achieved in recent years.

“We are proud of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and their passion for bluegrass music. We like to think of them as family, as they started playing together at our Holler Distillery. What started as one of our house bands, is now a national bluegrass favorite. We look forward to supporting their national tour this year.”

Here’s what happened the first time The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys took their powerful traditional, but original, bluegrass sound to The Grand Ole Opry in 2019.

Lewandowski recalled those early days for the band, and the giant leap into becoming a full time touring act.

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, The Darrell Webb Band, and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys… Ole Smoky is the reason why these acts exist. Our band, we all knew each other and were all friends who jammed together, but it wasn’t in a paid situation. Playing at Ole Smoky was the turning point when we began to see that maybe we could do this for a living. It was a bit scary – to quit your job and loose your insurance – but we did it and it’s paid off.”

He added that they are proud to align with the company that was there at the start of the group. He is joined in the band by original members Jereme Brown on banjo and vocals, Josh Rinkel on guitar and vocals, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, and newest member, Laura Orshaw on fiddle.

Congratulations to the band for their new sponsorship, and hats off to Ole Smoky for their support of bluegrass music.