The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys missed dates for health reasons

Anyone in attendance at the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival in North Carolina already knows that a health issue has sidelined The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. They had to miss their time at Big Lick when band leader, mandolinist and vocalist, C.J. Lewandowski, fell ill on Friday evening.

He was taken to the emergency room in Sevierville, TN with what he described as an uncomfortable problem, but wanted to assure everyone that it was not COVID-related. He was released after several tests showed that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but the band decided against subjecting him to two days performing in his condition.

C.J. is resting now at home, building his strength back, and looking forward to getting out on stage as soon as he can.

The band issued a statement to fans and friends.

“As you all know, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys is more than just a band. We are a family. And when something happens to one of our own, we draw closer together. Our music is so important to us, but in order to perform to the best of our abilities for you we have to all be healthy.

Thank you to Jeff Branch of Big Lick Bluegrass Festival for being understanding, Sideline for helping fill what would have been our spot, LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN for taking care of C.J., and going above and beyond. Thanks to the Jereme and Tommy for delivering him to the ER, and to Josh and Laura for picking him up and watching over him the past 36+ hours. Most of all, thank you so much for the support and love you have given us from the start. We love y’all so much, and we know C.J. appreciates your thoughts, prayers and good vibes. We ask that you respect his privacy as he takes a little time to heal up.

Never Slow Down!”

I’m sure all our readers join us in sending best wishes C.J.’s way, along with a hearty Get Well Soon! Plenty of time for music when you feel better.