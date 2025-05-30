The Pacific from Balsam Range

Balsam Range has always been able to offer a wide range of sounds within one act, with a number of lead singers and songwriters in the band. For that reason, it has been tough to easily categorize them into a specific style, plus it gives them the ability to appeal to a large audience.

For their latest single, The Pacific, they employ the distinctly bluegrass voice of guitarist Caleb Smith, topped by the lonesome tenor of visiting fiddler Don Rigsby. It’s an epic poem of a song, written by Daniel Salyer, that tells of a shipwreck on the Ohio river from the standpoint of a young sailor on board.

Bass player and reso man Tim Surrett described it saying, “It’s kind of a bluegrass version of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

He continued…

“This song has everything I like: a great story, great melody and chord progressions, and a great delivery by Caleb and Don.

The Pacific just seemed to musically fit everybody in the band all at once. Caleb especially has a real gift for a delivery on a song like this. The depth of the story was really appealing, too — you could almost make a movie out of it!”

Mandolinist Alan Bibey kicks things off on a somber note that continues throughout the track. Marc Pruett adds his distinctive banjo tone to the proceedings, and the band delivers another uniquely Balsam Range track.

Have a listen.

The Pacific is available today from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.