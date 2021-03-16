The Original Five and Friends live at Victoriateatern

The Original Five recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a band, and marked the occasion with a special concert last fall in their hometown of Malmo in Sweden.

Former members and friends were invited to join the group on stage at the historic Victoriateatern theater in the city center, and a professional film crew recorded the entire performance. Just this week an edited version of the evening’s festivities has been released, and bass player Dan Englund has invited us to share it with our readers.

The video captures Dan along with regular members John Malmberg on banjo, Daniel Olson on reso-guitar, and Jonas Svahn on guitar, demonstrating their original and highly melodic sound. Guests include Agnes Odén, David Ritschard, Johan Bandling Melin, Johan Olsén, Ola Persson, and Samuel Andersson.

Dan tells us that they just managed to get the concert in at the end of October before COVID cases surged and municipal authorities tightened restraints on live performances.

“We were very lucky to be able to play the show just after the restrictions eased a bit, and right before they became even harder. We invited some good friends and former members to join us on stage. The whole thing was documented and we’re very happy to be able to share the best bits with you now.”

Have a listen…

The most recent album from The Original Five, Wipe Away Those Years, is available wherever you stream or download music online.