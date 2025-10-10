The One I Can’t Live Without from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from America’s favorite bluegrass family band, Williamson Branch.

The One I Can’t Live Without is a ballad written by Williamson family pater familias Kevin Williamson with Shelton Feazell. It tells of a woman eager to convince her new love that he needn’t worry about someone she used to love, that he is the one she can’t live without.

Sung by eldest daughter, Melody Williamson Keyes, the song is supported by the Branch’s trademark family harmony, with Kevin and Debbie Williamson adding their parts. It’s a lovely recording, showing a softer side to this group’s signature high-energy performance style.

Flatpicker supreme Kenny Smith joins the band on this track, with Melody on fiddle, Kadence Williamson Reynolds on bass, Caroline Williamson on mandolin, and guest Jeff Partin on reso-guitar.

Check it out.

The One I Can’t Live Without is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.