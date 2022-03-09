The Old Fashioned, Saturday mornings on WMOT FM

Skip to content
WMOT 89.5 FM, listener supported public radio in Middle Tennessee, is launching a new show that should be of interest to our readers, featuring a couple of familiar voices on the roots music scene.
, named for the classic cocktail, will be hosted weekly by The Old Fashioned Craig Havighurst and Amy Alvey, with a mix of curated bluegrass, old time, and other traditional folk music each Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (eastern). The show repeats on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m., broadcast from WMOT’s facilities in Murfreesboro, TN.
Havighurst has been close to the bluegrass world for many years, serving on the IBMA Board of Directors, and as an on-air voice for the long running
Music City Roots TV and radio program. Folks in Nashville know him for his time covering music and music business for The Tennessean, and from his ongoing music blog, String Theory. Craig also produces music news for WMOT, and his voice is frequently heard on their air.
Alvey is one half of the old time/bluegrass duo,
Golden Shoals, alongside Mark Kilianski, where she sings, plays fiddle, and contributes to the songwriting. Amy brings a performer’s perspective to The Old Fashioned, picked up from her years touring the country and playing this music in its native habitat.
Together they will feature a mix of contemporary recordings and live tracks from the bluegrass, old time, and acoustic Americana world. In time, Craig and Amy plan to schedule live performances at WMOT, and will also feature vintage music from the deep vaults of the Center for Popular Music at Middle Tennessee State University.
The Old Fashioned will air on 89.5 FM in central Tennessee, and on their web site in real time. Episodes will also be archived for on demand listening online.
Tune in this Saturday (or Tuesday) for the first episode of what we’re sure will be a highly entertaining program.
