The North Side – new single from Blue Highway

Blue Highway has a new single available from their upcoming Lonesome State of Mind project, their first with new label partners Down The Road Records.

It’s one written by mandolinist Shawn Lane, along with his brother, Chad Lane, and frequent co-writer Gerald Ellenburg, titled The North Side. And to keep it in the family vibe, Shawn’s son Grayson sings harmony.

The lyrics are highly impressionistic, but Lane says they basically tell a story of home.

“My brother, Chad, and I started the song one cold winter day in Scott county, Virginia where we were raised. Yeah, it is on the north face of a ridge.

The song laid around with only half a verse and chorus for a few months. Then, I got together with Gerald Ellenburg and we finished writing it.”

His fellow members of Blue Highway perform on the track as well. Tim Stafford is on guitar, Jason Burleson on banjo, Wayne Taylor on bass, and Gary Hultman on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

The North Side is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Valerie Smith with Bell Buckle Media to get the track.