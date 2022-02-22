The Night We Fell video from Marija Droze

RBR Entertainment has a music video for Marija Droze and her current single, The Night We Fell, taken from her upcoming debut project with the label.

In addition to being a compelling vocalist, the Lithuanian-born Marija (pronounced Maria) is married to bluegrass artist and songwriter Billy Droze, who not only co-wrote this song, but also appears in the video.

The Night We Fell, written by Billy Droze, Heather Alley, and David Norris, offers something of a contradiction. It’s the story of young love, but set to a somber tune with a lyric that leaves us wondering at the end. Marija is supported by Jason Roller on guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, James Seliga on mandolin, Greg Martin on bass, and Josh Swift on reso-guitar. Harmony were provided by Don Rigsby.

Droze says that she liked this one right away, even though it had been written for a different artist.

“This song just spoke to me. And having a soft spot for minor chords and flowing melodies, it was destined to be a single and a part of my debut album.”

Have a look and listen…

The Night We Fell is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.