The Never-Ending Years – Thomas Cassell

Thomas Cassell’s third solo outing, The Never-Ending Years, on Mountain Fever Records, is not only a rich and resilient set of songs, but one that shares some immense meaning as well. According to Cassell himself, the title puts the focus on “the endless opportunities, successes, and mistakes that life allows.”

That’s a heady premise of course, and the determined stance taken with songs such as Anything But the Truth and Autumn Leaves, affirms the fact that Cassell put a lot of thought into the reflection and rumination shared in these songs. The eight original offerings and two covers — Hands, written by Guy Clark, Joe Henry, and Verlon Thomson, and The Old Tennessee River, an instrumental penned by Bill Monroe, Jimmy Campbell, and Blake Williams — keep the consistency in terms of meaningful meditation.

That said, Cassell’s music is also packed with pure exuberance as well. Its deeply descriptive title aside, Reincarnation In Retrospect is upbeat and effusive, a rollicking and robust reminder that a masterful melody always matters. The rousing instrumental, Old Methuselah, adds its own energy, while Welcome To Virginia ensures the greeting is all the more engaging. Likewise, the jubilant When I’ve Got Tennessee is an unabashedly ebullient salute to a state that’s always been essential to bluegrass basics.

On the other hand, there’s also no shortage of emotional engagement. The tender tones and reassuring reflection shared by Autumn Leaves Don’t Fall and The Ripples Go On Forever convey both sentiment and sobriety.

Credit is also due a lengthy list of exceptional players and pickers — Tim Stafford, Wyatt Rice, Jake Stargel and Bob Minner on guitars, Ron Stewart and Cory Walker on banjos, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Jason Carter on on fiddles, Rob Ickes on resophonic guitar, Max Etling, Missy Raines, Jeff Picker, and Jeff Ociker on bass, Casey Campbell on mandolin, and Becky Buller, Dale Ann Bradley, Ashby Frank, and Amanda Fields contributing harmony vocals. It’s an impressive list of mostly marquee names, a credit to Cassell’s respected reputation. However credit is also due Cassell and co-producer Casey Campbell for arrangements that are both captivating and cohesive, giving plenty of opportunity for all the musicians to shine.

Ultimately, The Never-Ending Years is everything a great album should be — thoughtful, melodic, and endlessly engaging. And indeed, as the name suggests, it offers every indication the music will continue to resonate as well.