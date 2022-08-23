The Mountains Are Calling For Me from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Mountain Fever Records has dropped a final single from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run prior to the release of their next album, In Dreams I Go Back, due for release next Friday.

This time it’s The Mountains Are Calling For Me, written by Paul Morris, and previously recorded as The Mountains Are Calling by Wayne Lewis on his 1978 record, Bluegrass Traditions.

Mulder says he was all over this one from the start.

“The Mountains are Calling is one of those songs that you hear and instantly fall in love with. I knew we had to record it from the moment we first heard it. Our home base is Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has strong ties to the Smoky Mountains, and we can relate to the call of the mountains when we’re far from home. This song is extra special to us, and we hope our fans love it as much as we do.”

Midnight Run is Seth Mulder on mandolin and lead vocal, Ben Watlington on guitar, Colton Powers on banjo, Max Etling on bass, and Max Silverstein on fiddle. Powers and fling sing harmonies on the single.

Have a listen…

The Mountains Are Calling For Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for the audio CD version of In Dreams I Go Back are enabled from the Midnight Run web site.