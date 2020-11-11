The Mountain Minor music videos and soundtrack now available

As they celebrate the release last week of their audio soundtrack, the producers of the recent film, The Mountain Minor, have released a number of video snippets from the movie, featuring the cast performing songs included on both the CD and the screen.

In the movie, writer and director Dale Farmer, shares the history of life in the Appalachian region, told through the device of tracing an old fiddle through several generations of owners and players. What especially sets this film apart from others in its genre, is that instead of trying to teach actors to play or mock playing old time mountain music, he hired skilled musicians and taught them how to act.

The result is a story told through music, which has an appeal to anyone who appreciates mountain tunes and songs, or just loves a good story of multi-generational rural families.

Since its initial release, The Mountain Minor has become available on DVD and Blu-ray, and is also offered through streaming services like Amazon and Vimeo. The soundtrack can be ordered as an audio CD, or through the popular digital resellers like Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify. All can be purchased from the film’s web site.

The producers have agreed to share a couple of the videos with our readers. This first is the fiddle classic Old Jimmy Sutton, featuring Asa Nelson on fiddle, Elizabeth LaPrelle on banjo, Warren Waldron on fiddle, Judy Waldron on guitar and dance calling, and Cecil Gurganuson on fiddle.

And here is Coming From the Ball, also known as Don’t Get Weary, Children, from Uncle Dave Macon. It is played by the same basic group, with Hazel Pasley, Amy Cogan Clay, Jonathan Bradshaw, and Asa Nelson providing vocals

To learn more about The Mountain Minor, visit the film’s web site online.