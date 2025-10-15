The Moron Brothers inaugural Full Circle Frolic

Lardo blew his train whistle as he and Dean Osborne stepped up to the mics and opened the inaugural Full Circle Frolic on October 10. The World Famous Moron Brothers are a bluegrass music and comedy team that have traveled the United States and Europe for years entertaining crowds of people with their homespun down home comedy and music.

They call Jessamine County, Kentucky home and decided that the Jessamine County Fairgrounds would be a great place for a festival. They were right, the beautifully maintained fairgrounds provided a perfect place to bring bluegrass fans and performers together for the first Full Circle Frolic. The crowd was great on the first day. Promoter Dean Osborne said that it was the best first day of a brand new festival that he had ever seen.

The first day of the festival brought to the stage a great local band called 27 South who delivered some great traditional bluegrass music. The Dean Osborne Band is always a crowd favorite no matter where they go. They did not disappoint, also bringing traditional bluegrass music to the residents of Jessamine and surrounding counties, along with visitors from as far away as Utah.

The Moron Brothers then took the stage keeping the fans in stitches. Their self-deprecating humor and quick witted barbs back and forth at each other made for a fun night, especially when you add in the incredible picking and singing that they bring. Many of the songs are ones they’ve written, some serious and some funny. That was followed by an amazing jam session that included Lardo, Burley, Dean Osborne, and many of the band members along with anyone else that wanted to pick and sing.

The second day also saw a set from the Moron Brothers and country music singers Jonathan Rader and Alex Miller.

We hope to see you next year at the Moron Brothers 2nd annual Full Circle Frolic at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds in Nicholasville, Kentucky.