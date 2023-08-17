The Mighty Name of Jesus video from High Fidelity

Rebel Records has produced a music video for their current hit gospel song with High Fidelity, The Mighty Name of Jesus.

The song, written by Hi-Fi fiddler Corrina Rose Logston Stephens, is a joyous celebration of faith, which came to her in the midst of some troubling health concerns. Corrina told us that she literally woke up one morning with the song and the basic lyrical concept in her mind, and that it was a brightening of her outlook right away.

She says that the plans for the video shoot were similarly concerning.

“Much like the making of this song, there are so many special things I could talk about in the making of this video! Location after location fell through, right up until the morning of the video shoot when the weather threatened to rain on our only day available for shooting. Love Circle was a location that came to me while desperately praying for ideas and direction, and it turned out to be absolutely amazing.

The unique weather that day combined with our videographer Warren Swann’s artistic touch created an indescribable texture quality to this video that almost feels like Technicolor. It’s hard to believe that this is the first video High Fidelity has shot in our hometown of Nashville. The city has changed so much through the years, but we still love and care deeply for it. To be able to perform this song of healing and deliverance right there in our hometown with our beautiful city skyline behind us was beyond special.

I feel so incredibly blessed to have received a song like this and to get to perform it with High Fidelity — I hope it can be a blessing and encouragement!”

Just as on the recording, the video features the full band: Corrina on fiddle and vocal, Jeremy Stephens on guitar and vocal, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, Daniel Amick on mandolin, and Vickie Vaughn on bass.

This one will absolutely raise your spirits.

The Mighty Name of Jesus is available as a single from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on the upcoming High Fidelity gospel album on Rebel, Music in My Soul, expected on September 15. Pre-orders are enabled online.