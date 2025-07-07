The McCourys and Jerry Douglas invite you to a Family Pickin’ Party

Del McCoury and the boys, along with Jerry Douglas, have put together a unique new bluegrass immersion experience for serious students and fans, set to run just after New Years of 2026. They’ve also invited other top pickers like Sierra Hull, Bryan Sutton, David Grisman, and Molly Tuttle for a four-day workshop, concert, and jamming spectacular they’re calling The McCoury and Douglas Family Pickin’ Party.

It’s part bluegrass festival, part instructional camp, and part jam circle, with all that and more scheduled January 2-5 at the luxurious Wig Wam Resort in Phoenix, AZ.

Mornings will be given over to workshops, followed by masterclasses in the afternoons, and concerts in the evenings. Special get togethers, signings, and Q&A sessions are interspersed among these scheduled events, with plenty of time set aside for jamming.

The Saturday through Monday morning sessions will be led by:

Guitar – Bryan Sutton, Mike Seal, Cody Kilby, Heaven McCoury

– Bryan Sutton, Mike Seal, Cody Kilby, Heaven McCoury Mandolin – Ronnie McCoury, Sierra Hull

– Ronnie McCoury, Sierra Hull Reso-guitar – Rob Ickes, Justin Moses

– Rob Ickes, Justin Moses Banjo – Rob McCoury

– Rob McCoury Bass – Alan Bartram, Daniel Kimbro

– Alan Bartram, Daniel Kimbro Fiddle – Christian Ward, Christian Sedelmyer, Sara Watkins

Masters classes will be led by Jerry Douglas, Ronnie McCoury, Rob McCoury, and Rob Ickes. Marty Stuart will sit for a Q&A, as will David Grisman.

If you want close-up access to these top performers, this is your ticket. But it does come at a price. The least expensive option is a commuter package for those registered to attend, but who will be staying elsewhere, at $1,899. A great many other packages exist for the various sorts of accommodations at the Wig Wam, and for solo and double-occupancy rooms.

Those full details, and all others, can be found online.

Should you be intrigued by this opportunity, don’t delay, as only 150 people will be registered for full access.

For those accompanying registered attendees, but not doing all the classes and concerts, the Wig Wam boasts of three 18-hole championship golf courses, three outdoor pools, tennis courts, a full service spa, and a complete fitness center. Close by the resort are local attractions for visitors of all ages in Phoenix.