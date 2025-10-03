The Man I Want To Be from Jackson Harris

In the bluegrass world, we love our family legacies. Artists like Danny Paisley, Tony Holt, and Joe Mullins are a few examples of performers whose fathers were bluegrass legends before them. It warms the heart to see the music passed down from one generation to the next like that, knowing that these families not only shared the genetic material to make for a superb singer, but the culture as well.

These days we see young Gibson Davis, currently playing banjo with Wyatt Ellis, whose father, Chris Davis, is a member of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. A fine musician still in his teens, Gibson grew up seeing his dad touring with Larry Cordle, Larry Sparks, Junior Sisk, and The Grascals, and it clearly took root.

Today we are happy to introduce you to another strong young artist from a bluegrass family, 17-year-old Jackson Harris, son of Mickey Harris, who plays bass with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. Even at this tender age, Jackson is an accomplished guitarist, singer, and songwriter, and the debut single from his first solo album is released today.

It’s the title track, The Man I Want To Be, which Jackson wrote and sings, with harmony vocals from his dad and Rhonda Vincent. Jeff Partin plays guitar and reso-guitar, with Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Adam Haynes on fiddle, and dad on bass.

Seeing this happen is beyond the expectations of your average high schooler, but for Jackson Harris, it really happened.

“Making this project has been a dream come true, and I’m excited to get this new record out and see what folks think about it.”

Jackson shows himself to be a capable and confident vocalist, as well as a fine songwriter here.

Have a listen.

The Man I Want To Be is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Jackson’s full album can be ordered on CD from Mickey’s web site. It features a mix of bluegrass and country, including duets with Rhonda Vincent and Gene Watson.