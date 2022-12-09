The Lovin’ of the Game from Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Skip to content
Compass Records has released the title track to their next project with fiddle wizard Michael Cleveland, , recorded with his touring band, Flamekeeper. This is the second track to hit from this album, due in March of next year. The Lovin’ of the Game
Michael and the band have added a bluegrass drive to this number Judy Collins had out in 1975, written by Pat Garvey and Victoria Garvey Armstrong. He says that he picked up this version listening to The Johnsons, though this track may be even a bit faster.
For Cleveland it reminds him of how fortunate he feels to live the life of a musician as he does.
“The song is about prospectors and gamblers, but for me, the ‘loving of the game’ has always been loving being a part of the musical community and all that being a musician has brought to me.”
He is supported by his regular bandmates Josh Richards on guitar and lead vocal, Nathan Livers on mandolin, Chris Douglas on bass, and Josiah Strode on banjo.
It’s a smokin’ cut. Listen below…
Like most of Michael’s albums, this next features a mix of songs recorded with Flamekeeper, and others with his fellow bluegrass all-stars, like Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, The Travelin’ McCourys, and Vince Gill.
The Lovin’ of the Game, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Pre-orders for the album are
currently enabled online as well.
