The Long Way Forward from Chandler Beavers

West Virginia mandolinist Chandler Beavers has a new single, an original instrumental of his called The Long Way Forward.

Beavers skirts the line between contemporary bluegrass and jamgrass, and he says this new tune shows the influence of both sides of the divide.

“The Long Way Forward is an original instrumental that is formatted in the traditional fiddle tune style, before taking a turn towards the end with a fiddle/banjo jam to finish the tune.”

Assisting are Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Jack Dunlap on guitar, and Joseph Depasquale on banjo. Chandler handles both mandolin and bass. Everybody gets a piece of this one.

The Long Way Forward is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The tune will be included on Chandler’s upcoming album, due on June 23.