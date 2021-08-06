The Lonesome Season from Andrew Crawford

Bonfire Music Group has just released a debut single from bluegrass newcomer, Andrew Crawford. Not by any means a novice in the music business, nor a stranger to the grass, Andrew is releasing his first bluegrass record with Bonfire, assisted by a number of top pickers in the music.

Hailing from South Carolina, Crawford has earned his living as a guitarist, instructor, singer, songwriter, and producer, working in acoustic and country music. He has spent his career around bluegrass, though not coming up through the ranks of bluegrass bands. It’s his songs that have earned him the right to a label deal, which is obvious with this first track, The Lonesome Season, which Andrew wrote with Brandi Hudson.

The song is a fast moving grasser, which he says most of us can relate to.

“We wrote this tune with the intention, lyrically, being one that could mean a lot to folks who have been through a trying ‘season’ in their life. With the changes and challenges that have taken place with our society in recent years it seemed like the right fit as the first single and title track of this record. This song is a story, but with some imagination it is a nod to us all for overcoming and adapting. It is about survival and clinging to what really matters through hard times. Fortunate to have had so many great musicians, co-writers, and friends be a part of this whole record.”

He is supported here by Patton Wages on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Jason Moore on bass.

Have a listen…

A full album from Crawford, also titled The Lonesome Season, is expected this fall on Bonfire. The list of guest artists is quite impressive, including the likes of Shawn Lane, Josh Shilling, Bryan McDowell, Glen Harrell, Jeff Partin, Daniel Salyer, and several others in addition to the ones mentioned above.

The single for The Lonesome Season is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.