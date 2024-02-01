The Lonesome Blues hits for Shannon Slaughter

Tomorrow is the official release date for a new single from Alabama bluegrass singer/songwriter Shannon Slaughter, the first from his next album, one called The Lonesome Blues.

Originally from Florida, Shannon lived for a time in Virginia while attending college, during which time he performed as a member of several notable bands. Stints with Lost and Found, Larry Stephenson Band, Melonie Cannon, and Lonesome River Band taught him all the ways of the bluegrass, which he carried with him to Alabama to live near his wife’s family. There he teaches history in high school, and performs as his schedule allows with his band.

Slaughter says that this song, and its cheerless lyrics, emerged initially as a topic during a writers seminar.

“The Lonesome Blues was inspired by a quote of mine from a songwriting workshop I was giving for the Alabama Bluegrass Music Association several years ago. An attendee asked me what type of songs I liked to write most, and I answered that I liked to incorporate many of my feelings into songs, but maybe I wrote more lonesome songs than any other. I then looked him in the eye and said, ‘We all got a little bit of lonesome, don’t we?’

I paused for a second and said I need to write that down, so I did, and several days later I called on my good friend and co-writer Dale Felts to help me finish it. I think it turned out well.”

With Shannon on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Ron Inscore on mandolin, Trevor Watson on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Gary Hultman on reso-guitar, and Cliff Bailey on bass and tenor vocals.

Check it out…

The Lonesome Blues will be available on February 2 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via Get It Played, or by contacting Hope River Entertainment.