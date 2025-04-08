The Lilly Brothers and Don Stover – Live on Stage

This article is a contribution from noted bluegrass historian and author Fred Bartenstein.

The first of possibly two live CDs of the Lilly Brothers and Don Stover has just come out on the British BACM label. You can get it from them online or Tony Friel.

Most of the 24 tracks were recorded at Boston’s Hillbilly Ranch bar in 1959 by Mike Seeger. The others are from the Lilly Brothers and Don Stover’s last show in Boston on February 14, 1970 (I was there). None have previously been released commercially.

It is great to hear live versions of iconic Lilly/Stover recordings, a handful of vocal solos from Don Stover, and some other unrecorded numbers such as Bea’s laconic solo cover of Faron Young’s 1958 #10 hit, Every Time I’m Kissing You, and the trio’s recording of the Stanley Brothers’ 1954 3/4 and 4/4 I Worship You (in which someone misremembered or misunderstood the lyrics to the chorus).

Other intriguing features are the uncredited fiddlers; I recognized Everett playing Fire on the Mountain, and EVERY break on Tom Dooley; I think it’s Tex Logan on When the Saints Go Marching In, and it might be Scotty Stoneman on Salty Dog Blues; the others might be Canadian Dave Miller, who recorded the Lilly/Stover Event sides in 1957, Herb Hooven, or Herb Applin.

It’s Everett’s son Everett Alan Lilly playing lead guitar on Billy in the Low Ground. Everett brought Over the Hills to the Poor House to Flatt and Scruggs in 1951; the version on this CD includes a previously unheard fourth verse.

There’s lots more to enjoy, but I was surprised by the technical prowess Everett exhibited on his mandolin breaks to Blue Moon of Kentucky, in which he echoed Bill Monroe’s 1950s style rather than the Monroe Brothers style Everett usually played, along with some Frank Wakefield-esque turns.

Can’t wait for Volume II!

Tracks include: