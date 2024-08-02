The Life of a Musician scores Emmy win in DC

The Life of a Musician, the PBS television program hosted by Virginia bluegrass artist Brandon Lee Adams, came away with an Emmy Award this year from The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The show, produced in Danville, VA by Brandon and his wife, Mindy, won in the Interview/Discussion category for an episode featuring young bluegrass mandolin prodigy, Jonah Horton.

As their concept, The Life of a Musician pairs an acoustic artist each episode with Adams, a life-long bluegrass guitarist in the Tony Rice mold, for a combination of conversation and music. Brandon makes a point to get his subjects to talk about more than just their technical proficiency or vocal skill, and dives into the topic of the show’s title, how a musician lives their life in the arts.

Though not all of the guests are bluegrass artists, given Brandon’s own tastes, a good majority are. Other guests have included Jerry Salley, John McEuen, Sammy Shelor, Larry Cordle, Kristy Cox, The Church Sisters, Tim O’Brien and Jan Farbricius, Jeneé Fleenor, and Zach Top.

Now putting together its third season, this program is available to all PBS affiliate stations, and already airs on many of them around the country.

Check the listings for your local public television station, and if you don’t see The Life of a Musician, let their management know you would like them to consider adding it.

All episodes from the first two seasons can be viewed online.

Congratulations to Brandon and Mindy for their Emmy!