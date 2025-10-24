The Last One from Ida Clare

Ida Clare makes their home in Louisville, KY with an odd pairing of styles and approaches. Two men and two women; two rockers and two grassers. Add in their original material, and it’s a band going their own way.

Robin Thixton on banjo and Lea Cockrell on guitar are the grassers, with Lea handling the lead vocals. Jim Wheatley on mandolin and Nick Stevens on bass are the rockers, with Jim writing the songs. Together they feel that the creative tension serves their music well, and their fans seem to agree.

Their latest single, The Last One, was conceived as a rock song, but they give it a bluegrass arrangement. It’s the first taste of Ida Clare’s third full-length release, Just A Photograph, and falls squarely within the framework of their first two projects.

Describing the song, they say, “It’s an upbeat rocker that might make you cry if you listen to the words.”

Just so. Have a listen.

The Last One is available now from popular download and streaming services online.