The Kody Norris Show on Fox & Friends, March 16

The Kody Norris Show is currently wending their way northward to New York City for an appearance tomorrow morning on network television.

Tomorrow morning, March 16, Kody et al will performance live on Fox & Friends, which airs from 6:00-10:00 a.m. on the Fox News channel. Almost all cable and satellite providers offer this channel in basic packages, so it should be easy to watch.

Mary Rachel Nalley Norris, who plays mandolin and fiddle with the Show, tells us that they had originally scheduled this weekend to be off – their only break for the next five months! – but that when the invitation came, they jumped at the chance.

So they’re making a trip of it, driving up a day early to enjoy the Big Apple. She promised to share photos of their adventure in the big city, and that they will play The Auctioneer on the air, along with parts of other songs as the program goes to breaks.

According to Nalley Norris, this is an excellent chance for them to show traditional bluegrass to a wide audience.

“National exposure is something that every artist strives for. This is an amazing opportunity to share our brand of entertainment with the world… and for that we are truly thankful!

Thanks to our team and all of our fans for their love and continued encouragement!”

Be sure to tune in on Saturday morning to see The Kody Norris Show on Fox & Friends.