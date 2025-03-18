The Kody Norris Show in New York City

As we told you last week, The Kody Norris Show gave up a weekend off to travel to New York and appear on Fox & Friends Weekend, where they performed their version of The Auctioneer, the most recent single save one from the band’s current album with Rebel Records, Rhinestone Revival.

They also played abbreviated renditions of I Call Her Sunshine and My Home in Virginia, taking the show to breaks.

The band was introduced by hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charlie Hurt, and Kody shared a few words before they launched into The Auctioneer.

Mary Rachel sent along a few photos (below) of their time in the studio, and it seems that they had a great time. After a couple of days in New York, they drove back down to Virginia for the Sweet Brenda Lawson benefit show in Appomatox, where we understand that $17,000 was raised to assist with her health care needs.

Well done Kody and crew! Thanks for representing bluegrass so well for the national audience.