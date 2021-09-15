The Isaacs inducted as Grand Ole Opry members

Yesterday was a mighty big day for longstanding family-based bluegrass and Gospel singing group, The Isaacs. The mayor of their hometown, Jamie Clary, had declared September 14, 2021 as “The Isaacs Day” in Hendersonville, TN. And the reason was realized last night when they were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry by Ricky Skaggs and The Whites.

Ricky had surprised Sonya, Lilly, Becky, and Ben Isaac with an invitation to join last month during another edition of the Tuesday Night Opry, and last night it was certified on stage.

As we noted at the time of the invitation, this group has been playing Gospel music for 50 years.

The Isaacs have been performing together since 1971, when Lily and her husband, Joe, launched as a bluegrass band. Over time they went from a part time weekend group, taking care of three young children at home, to full time entertainers, with Sonya, Becky, and Ben joining their parents on stage as soon as they were old enough. Joe left following his divorce from Lily in 1998, and these days the focus is on Sonya and her delightful voice, with their trademark family harmony.

In conducting the ceremony, Skaggs mentioned how important family was in his life, and in country and bluegrass music. He then invited his in-laws, The Whites (Buck, Sharon, and Cheryl) out on stage to share the moment.

Enjoy it with them in this video.

Following the official niceties, The Isaacs shared an a cappella version of a classic song, It Is Well With My Soul.

Then Ben, Sonya, and Becky’s dad, Joe Isaacs was invited on stage to accept and share with the family this well-deserved and long-awaited honor. They were then joined by the whole cast of the Tuesday Night Opry to sing one together again.

Congratulations to all of The Isaacs, newest members of the Grand Ole Opry!