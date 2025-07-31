The Hills of Carter County from Southern Legacy

As promised, Pinecastle Records has dropped a debut single from new all-star bluegrass group, Southern Legacy.

The band includes five veteran artists at the top of their game, all with decades of experience in legendary touring acts, recently signed with Pinecastle for their first album together. Josh Williams in on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Steve Thomas on fiddle, Mike Anglin on bass, and Ron Block on banjo, who will rejoin the group at the end of the current Alison Krauss & Union Station tour.

For their recorded introduction, Southern Legacy has chosen The Hills of Carter County, a new song written by Jeff Walter and Marc Rossi, in which Williams demonstrates why he is so highly regarded as a bluegrass vocalist and guitarist. It’s a bit of a somber ballad which the guys deliver beautifully, making for a fine and memorable launch.

Check it out.

The Hills of Carter County is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

More to come!