The Guitar from Andrew Crawford

Andrew Crawford – photo © Ken Voltz

Since aligning with Bonfire Music Group, bluegrass singer/songwriter Andrew Crawford has gained tremendous attention for his solo recordings, as well as those with his wife, Brandi Colt. The two live in South Carolina with their children, while pursuing separate solo careers, as well as duo shows.

His latest with the label is his grassed up take of Guy Clark’s The Guitar, a mildly spooky story about a guitar picker who finds the instrument meant for him to play in a dusty old pawn shop. Crawford gives this six stringer’s anthem the emotional detail it deserves, set off nicely by Michael Cleveland on fiddle.

Andrew says he has wanted to cut this one in a grass style for some time.

“It’s a song every guitar player should hear. This song has always made me listen, truly immersed, the way I used to listen to music as a child.

Since the first time I heard this song, I remember thinking how neat it would be presented from the flatpicking bluegrass perspective. I wanted it to be all about the guitar, but I also wanted another instrument to feel featured. The one and only Michael Cleveland on the fiddle gave this track an all-new meaning and feeling to me. If you know anything about Mike, you already know what I mean.”

With Crawford on guitar and Cleveland on fiddle, Tim Crouch completes the studio ensemble playing both mandolin and bass.

It’s truly a haunting song. Have a listen…

The Guitar by Andrew Crawford is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.