The Great I Am from Valerie Smith and The McCrary Sisters

Bell Buckle Records has released another single from their upcoming album for Valerie Smith. This next effort, Renaissance, is a solo project produced and engineered by Tim Carter, as distinct from her band records with Liberty Pike.

For this next single Val has chosen a Gospel song, The Great I Am, which also features harmony vocals from The McCrary Sisters (Ann, Alfreda, and Regina). These soulful sisters sing Gospel music southern style, which they learned from their father, the late Rev. Samuel McCrary, one of the founders of legendary Gospel group, The Fairfield Four.

Smith shared a few words about this track.

“The Great I Am was written by Pastor Mike Lane when he was about to give a sermon. I love the soulful sounds and lyrics which celebrate a power more significant than ourselves, the power of faith. The McCrary Sisters sang the background on this track, and they really brought it home for me.”

In addition to the Sisters, Valerie is supported here by Jarod Easter on guitar, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Tim Carter on banjo, and Dave Rowe on bass. It’s a fun and funky take on southern Gospel, with a bluegrass twist.

Check it out…

The Great I Am by Valerie Smith is available now from popular streaming and download sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.