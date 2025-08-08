The Grascals to Billy Blue Records

The Grascals – photo © Laci Mack

Billy Blue Records in Nashville has announced the signing of bluegrass headliners The Grascals to the label.

The Grascals have been delighting audiences with their contemporary bluegrass sound, marked by crisp instrumentation and dynamic harmony singing, for more than two decades. Couple with a highly entertaining stage show, their deliver a set than many find reminiscent of The Osborne Brothers in their hey day, but tuned more to the tastes of today.

They join a label in Billy Blue with an artist-oriented leadership in Jerry Salley, who serves as A&R and Creative Director, plus the solidity of an established brand as an imprint of Daywind Records, represented by co-founders Ed Leonard and Dottie Leonard Miller.

Mandolinist and founding member Danny Roberts

“The Grascals are thrilled to be joining the Billy Blue Records family. We’re eager to have a fresh start with an incredible team, and the opportunity to create music with a new outlook. It’s especially meaningful to be working alongside our longtime friend, Jerry Salley, and we’re genuinely looking forward to building new relationships with Ed Leonard and the entire Billy Blue crew. There’s a real sense of purpose and possibility in the air – and we can’t wait to share what’s coming!”

Jamie Johnson, Danny’s only remaining co-founder, agrees wholeheartedly.

“We’re excited about this new chapter for The Grascals with Billy Blue Records. I’ve known Jerry Salley for years, and have always admired his passion for bluegrass music. Over the past few years, I’ve witnessed firsthand Billy Blue’s dedication to preserving the heart of bluegrass while celebrating and supporting their artists. I’m truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

Joining Danny and Jamie are Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, John Bryan on guitar, Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Kyle Perkins on bass.

Salley shares the band’s high expectations.

“Signing The Grascals is truly a milestone for Billy Blue Records. They are one of the most influential and beloved groups in modern bluegrass, and we are honored they’ve chosen to partner with us for this next chapter.”

The label says that work on a new Grascals album is about to begin, and promises new music to their many fans before the end of the year.

That’s something to be looking forward to hearing.