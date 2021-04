The Grascals are Traveling The Highway Home

Mountain Home Music has a second single from their next album from The Grascals, a hard-driving bluegrass number that reaches back to an earlier era in our music.

This time the band features newest member, Chris Davis, on one written by the Bailes Brothers, Traveling The Highway Home, famously recorded by Ralph Stanley in the late 1970s. Sung as a duet, it demonstrates that The Grascals can still pull some old time bluegrass out of their hat.

Davis says that this one is right up his alley.

“I’ve always loved Ralph Stanley’s Gospel music. And Traveling The Highway Home always stood out the most as a favorite of mine. The vocals soaring above their hard driving bluegrass style was one of the highlights of their music. This is a Grascals take on that effort, and I was so thrilled to sing this alongside my bandmate John Bryan, who really gets that high lonesome bluegrass Gospel sound.”

Chris and John are supported by original members Danny Roberts on mandolin and Terry Smith on bass, along with Kristin Scott Benson on banjo and Adam Haynes on fiddle.

Have a listen.

Traveling The Highway Home is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.