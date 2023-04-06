The Glory Road video from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Billy Blue Records has released a music video of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers’ a cappella cut of The Glory Road, a song written by Marty Stuart and two of his Fabulous Superlatives, Paul Martin and Harry Stinson.

Joe wanted to get this video out to share with folks before Easter, and has kindly offered us the premiere this afternoon.

He explained a bit about how he found this lovely call and response song from this current album, Let It Ride.

“Boy, Chris Davis can play that Monroe-style mandolin! Bill and the Blue Grass Boys started doing quartet tunes with just the mandolin and the guitar in the first days of bluegrass recordings in the ’40s. That sound still speaks to my soul, and, hopefully, to a lot of bluegrass gospel fans.

Chris’ mandolin, Adam’s guitar, then the quartet, on a tune Marty Stuart and his boys did. To my knowledge, I couldn’t find a recording of this song except for Marty’s television show several years ago. We wanted to recreate it like Marty and the boys, and sing our version of The Glory Road.

Every Radio Ramblers album has a few gospel numbers, and we hope this one will be a favorite for a long time.”

Have a look listen…

The Glory Road, and the full Let It Ride album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.