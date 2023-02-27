The Gibson Brothers & Friends at The Analog in Nashville

Posted on by John Lawless

The Gibson Brothers with Mike Barber at The Analog – photo © Allen Clark

On February 18, The Gibson Brothers appeared at The Analog, a unique and intimate listening room situated in The Hutton Hotel in Nashville. They brought along longtime bass player, Mike Barber, and were joined on stage during their show by a couple of old friends.

Eric Gibson recalls how much of a blast he and Leigh had that night.

“What a fun night that was. At one point I had Jerry Douglas in my right ear, and Del McCoury in my left. How do you beat that? We were so honored to share the stage with those legends.”

Photographer Allen Clark was on hand for their set, and shared these terrific images from the show.

The Gibson Brothers with Mike Barber at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
Eric Gibson with The Gibson Brothers at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
The Gibson Brothers with Mike Barber at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
Jerry Douglas and Del McCoury join The Gibson Brothers at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
Jerry Douglas and Del McCoury join The Gibson Brothers at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
Jerry Douglas, Eric Gibson, and Leigh Gibson at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark
The Gibson Brothers with Mike Barber at The Analog (2/18/23) - photo © Allen Clark

