The Gibson Brothers at the Blue Gate in Shipshewana, IN

Skip to content
Post navigation
The Gibson Brothers in Shipshewana, IN with Ron Stewart – photo © Bill Warren
The 1,500 seat
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center opened in March of 2020. It is the premier entertainment venue in Shipshewana, Indiana. This week is “bluegrass week” at the center.
The Gibson Brothers performed Tuesday evening. Wednesday brings Balsam Range, and Thursday has Dailey and Vincent. Friday sees Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder rounding out the week.
A big thank you to Center event coordinator, Jennifer Phillip, for facilitating the photography opportunity.
The Gibson Brothers put on a full ninety minute performance of both their hits and some new music that will be on an upcoming album.
Eric and Leigh engaged in some of the “little brother/big brother” banter that has become an expectation of audiences. It is always fun to see and hear the reaction of “newbies” to the blather.
Ron Stewart played mandolin and fiddle for this show. He plays all of the bluegrass instruments, and plays them well.
Michael Barber has played bass for the brothers for nearly thirty years.
Eric O’Hara joined the band about a year ago playing dobro. He was the Gibson brother’s original music teacher.
Put this venue on your list of places to see great performances in whatever is your genre of choice.
Support your local music venues.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/the-gibson-brothers-at-the-blue-gate-in-shipshewana-in/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="92"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/the-gibson-brothers-at-the-blue-gate-in-shipshewana-in/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_2" name="ak_js" value="25"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>