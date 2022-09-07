The Gibson Brothers at the Blue Gate in Shipshewana, IN

The 1,500 seat Blue Gate Performing Arts Center opened in March of 2020. It is the premier entertainment venue in Shipshewana, Indiana. This week is “bluegrass week” at the center.

The Gibson Brothers performed Tuesday evening. Wednesday brings Balsam Range, and Thursday has Dailey and Vincent. Friday sees Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder rounding out the week.

A big thank you to Center event coordinator, Jennifer Phillip, for facilitating the photography opportunity.

The Gibson Brothers put on a full ninety minute performance of both their hits and some new music that will be on an upcoming album.

Eric and Leigh engaged in some of the “little brother/big brother” banter that has become an expectation of audiences. It is always fun to see and hear the reaction of “newbies” to the blather.

Ron Stewart played mandolin and fiddle for this show. He plays all of the bluegrass instruments, and plays them well.

Michael Barber has played bass for the brothers for nearly thirty years.

Eric O’Hara joined the band about a year ago playing dobro. He was the Gibson brother’s original music teacher.

Put this venue on your list of places to see great performances in whatever is your genre of choice.

Support your local music venues.