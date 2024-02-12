The Gavel drops for Wilson Banjo Co.

Pinecastle Records has an eerie new single from Wilson Banjo Co, a novel murder ballad told from the female perspective.

The South Carolina band is headed up by Steve Wilson, and yes… he does have his own banjo building company. He refined his craft working for the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, and now has his own shop where he builds professional grade five string banjos. The idea for the band was initially more to let people hear Steve’s instruments, but after hooking up with Sarah Logan, a fiddle-playing singer currently studying at ETSU, the group has been giving it a serious go, with Pinecastle behind them.

Their latest release is called The Gavel, a song composed by Nashville writers Jordan Rainer and Lance Carpenter, about a woman who tracks a tragic romance from the warm blush of new love to a solitary life in prison. Rainer was a finalist on the current season of The Voice, working with Team Reba, and Carpenter is a veteran writer with cuts from Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, and many others.

Steve offers a preview of this latest track…

“The Gavel tells a gripping tale, and is so well written by Nashville’s Jordan Rainer and Lance Carpenter. This is the third Jordan Rainer co-write we’ve recorded, and as long as she keeps sending them, we will keep recording them. Her songs really dial in to what works with our unique brand of bluegrass music, and we just love digging into them in the studio. We hope y’all love this one as much as we do!”

With Wilson on banjo and Logan on fiddle and lead vocal, additional studio support came from Clay Hess on guitar, Jason Fraley on mandolin, Glen Craine on reso-guitar, Jaime Carter on bass, and Adam Plott on percussion.

Have a listen…

You will find The Gavel available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.