The Freightliners in Winter Garden, FL

Friday evening was a good one for bluegrass music at the Stage Stop Campground in Winter Garden, Florida. The campground provides a number of different types of entertainment for the residents including bingo, potlucks, ladies luncheons, and music. Check them out online to find out more about the facility, which has been our base this winter.

The Freightliners have entertained for the past three months on the first Friday. They are a central Florida group that has been on the scene for about ten years. The band is comprised of founding members Bill Miller on bass and Doug Buchheister on mandolin. The newest members are Teresa Holton on guitar and Byron Holton on banjo. All four take turns singing lead. They provide a wide array of bluegrass music from The Country Gentlemen to Bill Monroe to the Osborne Brothers. They throw in some original music too. They are willing to try just about anything by request. An audience member had asked for Jackson by Johnny and June Carter Cash. Doug and Teresa Googled it and listened to it during the intermission. Then they stepped up to the mic and did a fine job to the audience’s delight.

Follow them at www.freightlinersbluegrass.com to see and hear good bluegrass music in central Florida.

Support your local music venues.