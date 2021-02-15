The Foreign Landers remember Tony Rice with I’m Not Sayin’

The Foreign Landers, aka David and Tabitha Benedict, have released a new single as a tribute to Tony Rice.

People took different things from Tony’s music. Some loved him for his hard hitting bluegrass, while others preferred his jazzier new acoustic side, or his interpretations of tender ballads, like the many Gordon Lightfoot songs he reinterpreted.

Probably most of us remember Rice for all three, not to mention his glorious solo work on Church Street Blues, or his duo projects with Ricky Skaggs, Norman Blake, or David Grisman.

For today’s entry by The Foreign Landers, it’s the ballad side of Tony being recalled. And as they are a duo act, it makes sense that they bring to mind this aspect of the catalog with their version of I’m Not Sayin’.

David said that they wanted to cover Tony (covering Gordon) with their personal style.

“We recorded this in honor of two of our most beloved musicians Gordon Lightfoot and Tony Rice. Ever since hearing this beautiful song on the Blake and Rice album, it’s been a favorite. And in light of Tony’s passing we were moved to share our version here in remembrance of all that he did for this community.”

Tabitha delivers the song in a way neither Rice nor Lightfoot imagined, with her susurrant tones supported by David’s rippling mandolin.

I’m Not Sayin’ by The Foreign Landers is available now wherever you stream or download music online.