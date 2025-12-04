The First Noel from Jacob Underwood

Jacob Underwood, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and third-generation grasser, has released a new album of Christmas music this month. It’s titled Christmas Greetings from Jacob Underwood: Songs for a Merry Christmas, containing 12 tracks of holiday favorites, recorded with bluegrass and acoustic country sensibilities.

Underwood, who performs with Bluegrass Express in northern Illinois alongside his father and grandfather, plays guitar, mandolin, fiddle, upright bass, and banjo, and sings all the vocals on this project. Nashville session ace Tim McDonald adds piano, keys, and organ to a few of the songs, but otherwise, it’s all Jacob.

As a taste of the offerings on Christmas Greetings, a single has been released, his arrangement of The First Noel, a popular English carol believed to have originated in the 16th century. One expects that even Ebeneezer Scrooge would have known this song, though he might have refused to join in prior to his big night.

This is a very tasteful and respectful treatment of this Christmas classic, though the vocal harmonies show the bluegrass influence.

Have a listen.

The full album is also available, either from the many popular download and streaming services online, or on CD directly from Jacob to give as a Christmas gift.

You can sample all the tracks below.

