The Farm Hands – new look, new sound, same bluegrass focus

The Farm Hands have been through a lot in 2020, as we all have, and they are back as strong ever with some new members, an updated sound, and even a new web site. But they are still playing the same mix of traditional bluegrass and Gospel music that has kept this bunch on the road for a decade.

Co-founder and reso-guitarist Tim Graves told us today that this has been a tough year, with several band members leaving, including Daryl Mosley, who started the group with Tim about ten years ago. It was Daryl’s plan to start his own group and function as a solo artist, which he has done, but that was all set before the virus struck.

Graves says that it didn’t take long to reconfigure a touring band.

“The other guys quit when the pandemic hit. We had a full year on the books, but they left when we were shut down. We started working again some in June, and are booked pretty regular now through the end of the year.

So we have three new members. Bryan Graves is on bass, my cousin, who played with Uncle Josh for some time before he died. Kelsey Crews is on banjo, David Mansfield is on guitar, and Kimberly Bibb is still with us on fiddle.”

Even while gigs were slow this summer, the new edition of The Farm Hands were plenty busy in the studio. A new record from Pinecastle is expected in January.

And Tim says that he can’t wait for all their fans to see and hear what they have in store.

“Everybody in the band can sing all the parts, so we can split all the vocals among us. Plus they all play multiple instruments, giving us a chance to mix it up, even having twin fiddles on some songs.”

Graves says that 2021 looks good for The Farm Hands, officially shortened from The Farm Hands Quartet since they have gone to five members.

Keep an eye on their web site for a chance to catch them live somewhere near you.