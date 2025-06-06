With a new album, Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep, due later this month with Billy Blue Records, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have a new single to share today.

Of the project’s title, Mullins says that he expects that listeners will understand once they hear the songs.

“I hope the title of our latest album is intriguing. I think it’s entertaining!

Each of the subjects has been sung about for decades, and believe it or not, new songs are always coming our way about some of these familiar topics. We didn’t plan the rest of the album’s material because of that line, but when we analyzed the content, it was perfect.”

For the new single, they’ve chosen a song we never expected to see done bluegrass style, The End of the Line, released in 1988 by pop/rock supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, which included George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. But Joe and Co. drag it right over into the grass, even following the original’s arrangement using different lead singers throughout.

Joe says they all enjoyed putting this one together.

“End of the Line was so much fun to arrange and record. Each Rambler can sing most any harmony part so, much like the originators of the song, four of us take turns delivering the verses, and Adam, Chris, and I all take turns singing three different harmony parts.

The contagious beat of the song, supported by Ben Isaacs (bass) and Mike Rogers (bluegrass drums), keeps us all focused and energized. The lyrics are positive and inspiring—heavy on the lovin’ and not dwelling so much on fightin’ or losin’ sleep.”

As ever, Joe is on banjo, Adam McIntosh plays guitar, Chris Davis mandolin, Jason Barie fiddle, and Zach Collier bass.

Give it a spin…

The End of the Line from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the new album, releasing June 27, are likewise enabled.