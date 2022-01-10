The End of Crazy from Donna Ulisse

Posted on by John Lawless

Billy Blue Records has a new single for Donna Ulisse, taken from her upcoming Livin’ Large project, due to hit February 25.

It’s a song she wrote with her husband, Rick Stanley, called The End of Crazy about that feeling when you realize that you actually will survive hard times and an uncertain future. In the hands of Donna and her band, it’s a positive story about getting through something that may have seemed bigger than you were. Sound familiar anyone?

“I think everybody goes through something in life that derails them for a time, says Donna. “I just put a snappy beat to it so we can dance through the end of crazy!”

Have a listen…

The End of Crazy is available now from popular download and streaming services. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

