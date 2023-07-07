The Devil Was an Angel Too from Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records has a new single this month from Australian bluegrass singer Kristy Cox, taken from her current project, Shades of Blue.

The Devil Was an Angel Too was written by Kristy’s longtime collaborator and producer, Jerry Salley, along with John Paul White of The Civil Wars fame. It tells a familiar story in a new way, offering a caution to women newly in love to beware of convincing themselves that their new fancy is a perfect angel.

Now living in the US, Cox says that she’s been holding onto this song for some time, waiting for the right moment to cut it.

“Jerry pitched me this song a couple of albums ago. I loved it, but I felt it wasn’t the right time to record it. That changed with my most recent project, Shades of Blue. The melody grabbed me, the hook hit me, and I knew that this was the right time to release it. It uses a lot of my vocal range and is a challenge to sing, but I love it when I get to push my boundaries as a vocalist, and do something left of center in the genre.”

Support on the track comes from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Gaven Largent on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Magnolia Williams and Jerry Salley.

Check it out…

The Devil Was an Angel Too, and the full Shades of Blue album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artist.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.