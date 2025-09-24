The Death of John Henry from Daniel Grindstaff with Marty Stuart

Country and bluegrass legend Marty Stuart joins banjo man Daniel Grindstaff and his Uptown Troubadours for their latest Pinecastle Records single, The Death of John Henry.

This isn’t the driving banjo tune made famous by Earl Scruggs, but the vocal number that traces back to Uncle Dave Macon, which tells the illustrious tale of the fabled “steel drivin’ man” who broke more rock than a steam drill, though it cost him his life. Some historians believe that such a man may well have existed, and that just such a contest between man and machine may actually have occurred, although records are few and documentation sparse.

In any event, the story, and the song, have existed long past the time of a historical John Henry, and his life and legend have been picked up in support of any number of causes, including labor and luddite movements, as well as civil and prison rights organizers.

Grindstaff says he feels honored that Marty would join them in the studio.

“The Death of John Henry has deep roots in the history of American music. More than a century old, it was a signature tune of Uncle Dave Macon — one of the original stars of the Grand Ole Opry. I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy and shine a light on how the voices that built this music still influence us today.

Recording a song connected to an original star of the Grand Ole Opry — and having American music legend Marty Stuart join in with his distinctive mandolin style — was a huge honor. It felt less like a session and more like a conversation across time, and an incredible way to revisit this classic ballad.”

For this latest version, Daniel has recorded a track with Stuart on mandolin, assisting the Troubadours with Kevin Richardson on guitar and lead vocal, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and Kent Blanton on bass. Shawn Lane adds harmony vocals.

They turn in a solid rendition of this well-loved song, that stands up well to its many years and multiple recordings.

Have a listen.

The Death of John Henry is available now from popular download and streaming services online.