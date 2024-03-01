The Dead South does The Opry

The Dead South recently had the opportunity to bring their unorthodox bluegrass style to the Grand Ole Opry, and one presumes few in the audience knew just what to expect when they walked out with their trademark white shirts, black ties, and suspenders.

This powerful bluegrass act with a rock and roll disposition bowled over the crowd, especially with their darkly ominous and somewhat tragically named song, In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company, complete with band choreography. It’s a number that really sticks with you, all the more so live in person.

Check out the video they shared from their Opry set.

The Dead South is Danny Kenyon on cello, Nate Hilts on guitar, Scott Pringle on mandolin, and Colton Crawford on banjo.

They are about to embark on an international tour later this month that will take them to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, The Netherlands, Belgium, and France, before returning to the US for a busy summer. A Canadian tour is also in the works for the fall.

You cal learn more about The Dead South, and check their schedule, online.