The Dark Side Of Lonesome from Edgar Loudermilk

Rural Rhythm Records has released a new single for The Edgar Loudermilk Band, the first from their next full-length project which they are completing in the studio now.

As per usual for the group, it’s one Edgar wrote and sings, which he says was composed late at night while shepherding the band home from a tour in California.

“This is a song I wrote one night while traveling back home from a west coast tour. I wanted to try and write a song similar to Blue Yodel, that Russell Moore sang often while we were touring with IIIrd Tyme Out. I always loved how he sang that old classic, and the feel of it! It’s sometimes hard to capture a groove like a classic like that, but I felt good with this one, and the way it came together. I actually wrote this one while driving home from Susanville, California from behind the wheel while the rest of the band was sleeping. It came together in my thoughts on those long roads, which is probably my favorite technique of writing a song, with no instrument involved. Hope you enjoy this one, another song of ‘Lonesome Love Lost’ with a mean feel like an Old Yodel.”

Loudermilk and the boys give it a mighty lonesome reading, with Edgar on bass and lead vocal, Zack Autry on mandolin, Curtis Bumgarner on banjo, Clint Coker on guitar, and guest Michael Cleveland on fiddle.

See how you like their track…

Fans can find The Dark Side Of Lonesome on their favorite bluegrass radio show or channel. Radio programmers can pick it up at AirPlay Direct.