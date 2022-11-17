The Cleverlys form their own agency, Hog Grass Entertainment

Skip to content
Paul Harris and Ben Wilson have announced the formation of a new talent agency to book
The Cleverlys, with the on brand name of Hog Grass Entertainment.
Harris, who runs The Cleverlys, had many years in comedy before bringing the funny into the bluegrass realm. He brings his understanding of entertainment business to this new venture, and says that the time is right for Hog Grass.
“I’ve worked with Ben for a long time, and we have succeeded in producing and booking many shows for The Cleverlys. Forming a new entertainment company seemed like a natural progression of what is going on now, especially with the new momentum for the band.”
Wilson has been serving as the booking agent and tour manager for The Cleverlys, and is the director and talent buyer for Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro, TN, a position he has held this past six years
For Ben this is largely about artists retaining a feeling of control over their careers.
“The whole idea of this came together because I really want this to be a well-rounded entertainment agency, by artists for the artists, as it will be with Paul.”
Other artists set to work with Hog Grass Entertainment are expected to be announced soon.
Visit them online for information about booking The Cleverlys for your event.
