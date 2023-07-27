The Cleverlys are Climbing Up to Solid Butter

America’s premier bluegrass comedy troupe is back! OK… so I suppose they never really went away, but Mountain Home Music has announced a new album from The Cleverlys, Solid Butter, set for release tomorrow. And with it a new single to boot, which takes a different tack than is their wont.

Solid Butter contains a raft of The Cleverlys wry takes on pop hits, done in a bluegrass setting, like their ‘clever’ cut of the Black Eyed Peas’ Let’s Get It Started from 2004, enduring 1989 college rock anthem Love Shack from The B-52s, and international hit Gangnam Style from Psy in 2012.

Today’s new single, Climbing Up, on the other hand, is an original composition by Dr. Digger himself, otherwise known as Paul Harris, who tells us of this song…

“Climbing Up is about scratching and clawing down the road. You have to have more than just talent to stay in this, perseverance might be even more important, and that’s what it meant to me as I wrote it — staying the course and climbing up.”

With Digger on guitar and lead vocal, support come his kinfolk DVD Cleverly on banjo, Haggis Cleverly on mandolin, Wasper Cleverly on reso-guitar, and Ricky Lloyd Cleverly on bass.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Solid Butter are enabled now online.

Dr. Digger offered a few words about what you can expect from the new record…

“You know when you’re down at the creek or at your cousin’s trailer, or when you and Bumpy are road huntin’ or pitching horse shoes, or when y’all’s at Fifty Six at a jackpot bull riding with Rusty, Buck, Killer, and Beaner, or when you’re grab hookin’ suckers at Lock 3 with Big Jim, Batten, and Red, or when you’re laying in the bed of your truck down at the Pour Off with a hippie girl you met at Folkfest, or when y’all are riding backwards on that bucking machine behind the vet clinic with Martyjuana’s old bull rope or when you’re in your truck with someone you care about, possibly alone, or about to meet someone and you’re just like, ‘This would be a whole lot better if we had a little butter on the situation?’ Well, here’s a big ol block of SOLID BUTTER for you and yours from Dr. Digger and The Cleverlys.”

Radio programmers can get the tracks now from AirPlay Direct.